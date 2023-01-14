Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.83. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $533.22.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

