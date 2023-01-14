ZClassic Price Tops $0.0479 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $445,151.14 and $24.51 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

