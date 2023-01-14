Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.4%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 34,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 102,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 701,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 380,937 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

