Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.23

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $31.63. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 51 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

