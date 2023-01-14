XRP Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $19.90 billion and $1.74 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00428383 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.30257505 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
