WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

