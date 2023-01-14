WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $24.09.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
