Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €16.50 ($17.74) and last traded at €16.74 ($18.00). Approximately 21,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.94 ($18.22).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

