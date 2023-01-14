Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $12.83 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

