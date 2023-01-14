Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $67.54 million and $104,699.46 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,108,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,918,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,057,800 with 1,716,867,961 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03906745 USD and is up 12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,430.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

