Wrapped BNB Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $162.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $304.48 or 0.01459926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00424129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.68 or 0.29957059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00891979 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,705,246 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

