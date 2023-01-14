Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $96,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $58,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $197,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.