WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.01

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $33.48. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 167,337 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

