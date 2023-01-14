WhiteBIT Token Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $227.12 million and $10.94 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00017590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00426464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.98 or 0.30122004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00894854 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

