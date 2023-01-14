Wells Fargo & Company Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $32.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of TPG opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TPG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

