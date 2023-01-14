Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $868,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

