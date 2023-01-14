Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,762,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.