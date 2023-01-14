WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $143.09 million and $88.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00425744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.56 or 0.30071107 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00922394 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,953,962 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,334,794,116.5511003 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05796853 USD and is up 11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $27,098,808.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

