Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

