Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and $2.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

