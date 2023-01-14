Waltonchain Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $1.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00424129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.68 or 0.29957059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00891979 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,634,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,658,875 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.