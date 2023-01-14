Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

