Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.40 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00018821 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $106.40 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00230711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.86228882 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $33,168,259.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.