Voyager Token Hits One Day Volume of $9.11 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $103.80 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
