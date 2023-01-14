Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $130.77 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Vow has a market cap of $130.77 million and approximately $453,339.89 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00426612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.52 or 0.30132440 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00881161 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

