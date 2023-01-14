Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

