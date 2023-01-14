Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
