Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.75.

VWDRY stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

