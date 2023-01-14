Vertcoin Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $351,729.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00420316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00842125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00107303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00601956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00216852 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,889,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

