Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Veritex Stock Up 0.5 %

VBTX opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Veritex has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

