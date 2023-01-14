Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.22 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $31.19 million and $9.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.