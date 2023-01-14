Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0030

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

