Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 94,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $216.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $259.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average is $209.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

