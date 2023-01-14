Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $196.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.95.

