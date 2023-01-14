Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

