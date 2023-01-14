Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.22 and last traded at C$43.17. Approximately 87,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 119,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.88.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.06.

