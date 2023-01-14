Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.