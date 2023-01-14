Vai Price Reaches $0.98 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004716 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $56.56 million and $704,207.38 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00424129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.68 or 0.29957059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00891979 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

