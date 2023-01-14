USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.61 billion and approximately $4.62 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00428383 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.30257505 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00925824 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,611,813,452 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
