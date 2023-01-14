UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $2.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00016522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00425532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.45324731 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,084,319.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.