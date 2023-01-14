Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

