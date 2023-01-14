United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE USM opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

