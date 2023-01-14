United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

