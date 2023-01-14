UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €60.04 ($64.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.55. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 12-month high of €92.86 ($99.85).

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

