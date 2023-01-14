U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.