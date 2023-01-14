U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

