U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

