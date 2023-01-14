U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 612,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 313,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.03 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.