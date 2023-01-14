Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 42,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.70. Tucows has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tucows

In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,153,486 shares in the company, valued at $52,102,962.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $559,934. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.