Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,984 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

