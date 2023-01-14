Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.38

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.38 ($7.97) and traded as low as GBX 633 ($7.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 657 ($8.00), with a volume of 30,299 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 780 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Treatt Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £400.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,990.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 645.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.56.
Treatt Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.40), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($195,411.40).
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.