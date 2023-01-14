Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.38

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.38 ($7.97) and traded as low as GBX 633 ($7.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 657 ($8.00), with a volume of 30,299 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 780 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Treatt Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £400.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,990.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 645.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 653.56.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.40), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($195,411.40).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

