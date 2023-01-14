Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $220.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $183.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of TRV opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

